265g of marijuana seized at Collins Bay Institution

Correctional Service Canada says they seized contraband and unauthorized items at the Collins Bay Institution.

CSC says items seized include 265 grams of marijuana, as well as cell phones and accessories.

Kingston Police apprehended a suspect at the time of the seizure in collaboration with the Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad.

The Correctional Service of Canada says it has measures in place to prevent contraband and unauthorized items from entering its institutions.

A phone tip line has been set up for all federal institutions so that it may receive additional information about activities relating to security.

Callers can call 1-866-780-3784 to share information anonymously.