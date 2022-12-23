26th annual Christmas Angel program a success

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Upper Ottawa Valley says the 26th annual "Christmas Angel" program was a big success.

Over 525 angels were handed out across all participating dispatch offices in the region, 42 more than the year prior.

In a statement, OPP says the program highlights the growing need in the community, while simultaneously shining a light on the generosity of those living in the area.

Each angel given out represents a unique child in need. In 2021, 483 angels were distributed, and 340 in 2020.

OPP is thanking community members and groups, who came forward during this year's event, for their generosity and continued support for the program.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink