26th annual Christmas Angel program a success
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Upper Ottawa Valley says the 26th annual "Christmas Angel" program was a big success.
Over 525 angels were handed out across all participating dispatch offices in the region, 42 more than the year prior.
In a statement, OPP says the program highlights the growing need in the community, while simultaneously shining a light on the generosity of those living in the area.
Each angel given out represents a unique child in need. In 2021, 483 angels were distributed, and 340 in 2020.
OPP is thanking community members and groups, who came forward during this year's event, for their generosity and continued support for the program.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Kingston Frontenac Public Library to close amid stormThe Kingston Frontenac Public Library will be closing early due to the Weather Conditions.
-
The GRIND Pembroke appealing to public ahead of the holidays.The GRIND Pembroke is making an appeal to residents for donations, as the end of the year nears.
-
Week 5 of "Festive RIDE" nets positive results, PembrokeOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Upper Ottawa Valley have reported, for the second consecutive week, no drivers were impaired when stopped during a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) stop.
-
-
Police warn sales fraud on the rise, Kingston.Kingston Police Service is warning of an increased number of fraud cases involving technology, from private sellers using platforms such as Kijiji, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace.
-
Police advise residents to stay off the ice, Prince Edward CountyOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in Prince Edward County are advising residents to stay off the ice after a group of men were left stranded on the Bay of Quinte.
-
Multiple charges laid following harassment complaint, Stirling-RawdonOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in Central Hastings have laid 8 charges against a 36-year-old man following complaints of harassment.
-
Leeds, Grenville and Lankark district health unit holiday hours take effectThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark district health will be closed periodically over the next couple of weeks for the Holidays.
-
KHSC assumes control of Brockville dialysis clinic.The Kingston Health Science Centre (KHSC) is collaborating with The Ottawa Hospital, The Ministry of Health, and the Ontario Renal Network, to assume control over three dialysis clinics across Est. Ont. and Ottawa, in an effort to streamline patient care.