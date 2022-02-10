27 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19.
The number of known active cases is at 243.
An updated case summary looking at hosptalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today.
-
No injuries after heritage home catches fire in North AugustaA fire in North Augusta has burned a heritage home.
-
KFL&A Public Health reports new death from COVID-1930 people have now died from COVID-19 in the area since the start of the pandemic.
-
Dates for 2022 Tall Ships Festival announcedThe Brockville Tall Ships Festival Committee has announced that Brockville will host the city's 4th Tall Ships Festival from June 24-26, 2022.
-
Ontario commits funding to Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment CentreAccording to a press release, the funding will help ensure County of Renfrew residents without a family doctor will continue to have access to primary care until March 31, 2023.
-
113 high-risk cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 113 high-risk cases of COVID-19.
-
Over 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County since start of pandemicThere have now been over 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.
-
BDHF Executive Director to transition to new roleThe Board of the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation has announced that Executive Director Joan Simon will be transitioning to a new role as Donor Relations/Major Gifts Coordinator.
-
Feedback now open for new Kingston Transit bus routeKingston Transit is looking for feedback into its new bus route.
-
Ground breaking ceremony for Kingston West Catholic Elementary School set for springThe Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board has announced that the new Kingston West Catholic Elementary School will break ground this spring.