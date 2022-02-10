iHeartRadio
27 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

covid

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19. 

The number of known active cases is at 243. 

An updated case summary looking at hosptalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released today. 

