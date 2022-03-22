27 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

Known active cases in the region is at 92.

As of the latest case summary update, nine people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are six active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region ...

Two are at retirement homes, two are at congregate living facilities, one at a long-term care facility, and one at a hospital.

A new case summary update is expected to be released on Thursday.