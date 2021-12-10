27 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 27 new cases of COVID-19.

18 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. Nine new cases were added from the previous days.

Known active cases saw an increase, it's now at 81.

Of the known active cases, 66 cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 14 are in Lanark, One is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Four people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit.