28 new cases of COVID-19 over Thanksgiving long weekend

A total of 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the KFL&A region over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Two new outbreaks of COVID-19 were also added. One was marked as "retail". The other was marked as "other services".

Where specifically those outbreaks were was not made available.

Three variants of concern from previously confirmed cases were also identified.

The number of known active cases saw an increase, it's now at 37.

No one is in the hospital with the virus.

On the vaccination front, over 88 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 84 percent have two doses.

KFL&A Public Health also noted that it was no longer sharing daily COVID-19 updates on social media, due to a change in the way the province was reporting cases.

28 new COVID-19 cases since last update on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

2 F <10, Close Contact (CC)

1 F 10-17, CC

1 F 30s, Under Investigation (UI)

2 F 40s, UI

1 F 40s, OB related (OB)

1 F 50s, UI

3 F 50s, CC

2 F 60s, CC

1 F 70s, OB

1 M 10-17, UI

2 M 18-29, CC

1 M 30s, CC

1 M 40s, UI... — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) October 12, 2021

1 M 50s, UI

1 M 50s, CC

3 M 50s, OB

2 M 60s, OB

1 M 60s, CC

1 M 60s, Travel related



14 resolved cases

3 new VOCs identified (in previous cases)

37 active cases

2 outbreaks declared over, 2 new outbreaks added to dashboard pic.twitter.com/NNSlkxipwf — KFLA Public Health (@KFLAPH) October 12, 2021