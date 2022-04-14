28 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Known active cases is at 166.

A new case summary update was released early ahead of the Easter long weekend.

RCDHU says 12 people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit.

There are three active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. One at a hospital, one at a retirement home and one at a congregate living facility.