28 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Known active cases is at 166.
A new case summary update was released early ahead of the Easter long weekend.
RCDHU says 12 people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit.
There are three active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. One at a hospital, one at a retirement home and one at a congregate living facility.
297 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 297 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Lumber Kings win Game 2 of first round; series tied at 1-1The Pembroke Lumber Kings beat the Brockville Braves, 4-1, to take Game 2 of the first round of the CCHL Playoffs.
Braves fall 4-1 in Game 2 of first round; series tied at 1-1It was the same score as Game 1, but this time, the other team won.
Two impaired driving cases in KingstonThe South Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police dealt with the two impairment driving cases in as many days.
Three people charged after contraband seizure at Bath InstitutionThree people have been arrested after a report of individuals attempting to throw contraband over the fence at the Bath Correctional Institution.
One new COVID-19 death in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new COVID-19 death in the area.
Pembroke Lumber Kings fall in Game 1 of first round of CCHL PlayoffsThe CCHL Playoffs have begun with the Pembroke Lumber Kings taking on the Brockville Braves in the first round last night.
Brockville Braves take Game 1 of first round in CCHL PlayoffsThe CCHL Playoffs have begun with the Brockville Braves taking on the Pembroke Lumber Kings in the first round last night.
City of Brockville names Sandi MacDonald as new city managerThe City of Brockville has announced that Sandi MacDonald will be the new city manager.