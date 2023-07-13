iHeartRadio
28-year-old charged after altercation with police


On July 11 around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a home on Highway 41 in Laurentian Valley Township for reports of a physical altercation. 

A victim was transported to the local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation the man also assaulted an OPP officer. The officer received minor injuries but did not require treatment.

28-year-old Maximilian Agnew of North Bay has been charged with:

  • Assault Peace Officer
  • Resist peace officer (x2)
  • Uttering threats to cause death
  • Uttering threats to damage property
  • Mischief under $5,000
  • Failure to comply with release order (x4)
