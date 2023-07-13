28-year-old charged after altercation with police

On July 11 around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a home on Highway 41 in Laurentian Valley Township for reports of a physical altercation.

A victim was transported to the local hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. During the investigation the man also assaulted an OPP officer. The officer received minor injuries but did not require treatment.

28-year-old Maximilian Agnew of North Bay has been charged with: