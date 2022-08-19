$280,000 grant encourages small local businesses to up their digital game

Kingston Economic Development has announced that it has received a $280,000 grant from the Digital Main Street program. The money will be going towards a two-year Digital Service Squad program, which provides small business owners in Kingston and surrounding areas with the tools and support needed to digitally transform their businesses.

"The Digital Main Street program has helped local businesses embrace new digital technologies, especially during the pandemic. The program helps to ensure that they have access to support as they respond to change in innovative ways to create new revenue streams and access new markets outside their regular target," says Rob Tamblyn, Business Development Manager - Small & Medium Enterprises, Kingston Economic Development Corporation.

Digital Service Squads contain specialists who meet with small business owners to help them complete an online assessment and introduce them to online training designed to gradually build their digital knowledge and skills. The one-on-one assistance includes basic to advanced online abilities, including website building and starting a social media presence. Squad members also help qualified small businesses develop a Digital Transformation Plan, and then through the application process for a $2,500 Digital Transformation Grant.

"Small businesses are innovative and entrepreneurial, but often lack the resources to respond to change, be resilient, yet flexible," said Kay Matthews, Executive Director, OBIAA. "OBIAA is delighted to work once again alongside the Digital Main Street team and is thrilled to support Kingston Economic Development's squad. The Digital Main Street program's resources, grants, training, and Digital Service Squad assistance provide the means for more small businesses in communities across Kingston to adopt innovative ways, create new revenue streams, expand their markets, and face the future with optimism and confidence."

"I am looking forward to working with local businesses on their digital goals and supporting them in applying for the Digital Transformation Grant. Over the last two and a half years, we have learned the importance of e-commerce and digital technologies in sustaining a business in this new economy and the importance of accessing new markets more than ever," says Digital Business Advisor for the Kingston Economic Development Corporation, Sara Giraldo Hoyos.

To book your free one-on-one session with Sara Giraldo Hoyos, Digital Business Advisor, email hoyos@investkingston.ca or call 613-214-9723.

Applications for the $2,500 Digital Transformation Grant (DTG) are open until October 31, 2022

With files by CFRA's - Connor Ray