281 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County since Friday

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a total of 281 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 559.

As of the latest case summary update, eight people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.

There are six active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the area. Four are at schools, one is at a long-term care/ retirement home, and one is marked at a hospital.

Starting tomorrow, Restaurants and bars across Ontario are required to halt indoor dining while shopping malls and personal care services must reduce their capacity to 50 per cent starting tomorrow.

The province announced the new COVID-19 restrictions in a bid to curtail the province's soaring COVID-19 cases.

The new measures are expected to remain in place until at least January 26th.

With files from the Canadian Press