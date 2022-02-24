283 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A reported since Friday
KFL&A Public Health is reporting 283 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 since it's last report on Friday.
The number of known active high-risk cases is at 339.
11 people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, one person is on a ventilator.
On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 88 per cent have two doses.
Of those eligible for a booster, over 67 per cent have a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
