28th Governor General David Johnston to speak at Algonquin College Pembroke

Canada's 28th Governor General, the Right Honourable David Johnston says he believes human beings want to help one another and can turn their empathy into positive action to make the world a better place. As an advocate for volunteerism and kindness, Mr. Johnston will be participating in a fireside chat at Algonquin College's Pembroke Waterfront Campus on Monday, March 20th at 7:00 p.m. with a focus on his new book entitled Empathy.

Organizers explain that the book arrives at a time when the world is facing many challenges including the war in Ukraine, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the rising cost of living and climate change, all topics that the former Governor General writes about as he challenges Canadians to be kind and respond to the needs of others.

When explaining his message Mr. Johnston writes, "Everyone has power over some things that other people don't. When they learn ways to turn that power into action, they change the future dramatically."

Mr. Johnston served as Canada's Governor General from 2010 to 2017. His new book has been described as a how-to-manual for a world that is craving kindness. It aims to build on the work that Mr. Johnston started when he established the Rideau Hall Foundation, a registered charity that supports and amplifies the Office of the Governor General in connecting, honouring and inspiring Canadians.

Space for the in-person presentation with Mr. Johnston is limited, but participants can attend this free session online as well. Registration is now open on the college website at: https://www.algonquincollege.com/pembroke/speaker-series/

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray