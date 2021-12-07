29 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County over the weekend
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting a total of 29 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Known active cases in the region saw a significant increase over the weekend, it's now at 53.
An updated case summary on hospitalizations and outbreaks is expected to be released on Thursday.
