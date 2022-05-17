29 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County over the weekend

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 139.

As of the latest case summary update, 15 people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.

The number of known active outbreaks in the region is at three.

Two are at retirement homes and one is at a long-term care home.