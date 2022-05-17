29 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County over the weekend
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
The number of known active cases in the region is at 139.
As of the latest case summary update, 15 people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.
The number of known active outbreaks in the region is at three.
Two are at retirement homes and one is at a long-term care home.
-
One person dead after house fire on Charles St.Kingston Police have confirmed a body was found after a house fire on Charles St. last week.
-
Cataraqui Conservation launches new lake reporting dashboardCataraqui Conservation has announced it has launched a new lake reporting dashboard.
-
Vehicle goes through front window of business on Central Ave.No charges are being laid after a vehicle struck the front of the business store front of W.C. Burgess Insurance on Central Ave.
-
Kingston Frontenacs eliminated from OHL PlayoffsThe Kingston Frontenacs were eliminated from the OHL playoffs on Saturday.
-
68 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 68 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.
-
New COVID-19 numbers expected for Renfrew County todayWe are expected to learn the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
Watering restriction bylaw in effect in PembrokeThe City of Pembroke has announced that watering restrictions have taken effect as of May 15.
-
Community rallying behind family who lost home to fire in BatterseaNo human lives were lost but the family's three pets didn't make it out.
-
No Mow May in Leeds and the Thousand IslandsThe Township of Leeds and the Thousand Islands is supporting the international initiative "No Mow May," assisting bees, butterflies, moths, beetle ants, and birds.