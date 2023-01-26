29-year-old arrested after break-in robbery and assault in Trenton, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a male following the report of a robbery. OPP report that on January 24th, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Quinte West OPP responded to an alleged robbery, where it was reported that a male forced his way into a residence on Lorne Avenue in Trenton and assaulted the homeowner with a metal pipe.
Police say the victim required medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. The accused fled the scene and the OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to assist. Officers were able to locate and arrest the accused a short time later.
As a result of the investigation and pursuit, 29-year-old Shawn Chamber from Trenton has been arrested and charged with the following offences:
- Robbery with Violence
- Break and Enter
- Uttering Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm
- Assault with a Weapon
- Fail to Comply with Probation Order
The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville at a later date.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Significant Weather Event declared in Renfrew CountyThe County of Renfrew has announced a Significant Weather Event for the area, in response to Environment Canada's alert for a snowfall warning, the weather will likely impact travel and services throughout the municipality.
Metro Arnprior donates 10K to local Food BankWith funds raised through METRO inc.'s first company-wide campaign, called Healthy Together, the local grocery store has made a donation of $10,000 to the Arnprior and District Food Bank to help in their fight against food insecurity.
New art exhibit displays portraits from 1850s at Brockville MuseumPortraits painted in 1850's Brockville will be on display at the Brockville Museum in a new art exhibit. The artist, Frederick William Lock spent time in Brockville painting the city's most prominent citizens with his unique technique of using pastels on dark paper.
Local youth film festival offers over $2,000 in prizesYouth ages 10-24 in Eastern Ontario are encouraged to get out their phone and into their communities for the MyView Youth Film Festival. Over $2,000 in prizes are spread across the winners of best overall video, the new "I love my community" competition and various age-based categories.
Quinte Conservations seek College, University students for summer jobs programA variety of outdoor and indoor jobs are available through the Quinte Conservation summer jobs program, as they give students between the ages of 18 and 30 the chance to get hands-on within the fields of environmental science, communications, and customer service.
Advance Care Planning session comes to Kingston LibraryGiving older people time to consider and reflect on the kind of health and medical care they would consent to or refuse in the future, the Kingston Frontenac Public Library is holding an Advance Care Planning session at their Isabel Turner Branch on January 31st.
AAA U14 Titans qualify for Ontario Winter GamesTaking to the ice in their own backyard, the Ottawa Valley Titans AAA team qualifies for the Ontario Winter Games as the host team for Renfrew County. Games will be played from February 3rd-5th at the Ma-te-way Activity Centre in Renfrew.
Pembroke resident faces 21 charges after shoplifting from retail storeOntario Provincial Police have charged a 36-year-old Pembroke resident following incidents of shoplifting from a large retail store in Laurentian Valley Township. The incidents occurred on January 10th, 12th, 18th, and 22nd. The accused faces 21 charges.
Three arrested following police search at residence on George St.Brockville Police Service has arrested three people executing a warrant at a residence on George St. Officers arrested a 19-year-old female for vehicle theft, a 39-year-old man was arrested in violation of a release order, and a 28-year-old wanted on domestic charges was also arrested.