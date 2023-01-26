29-year-old arrested after break-in robbery and assault in Trenton, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a male following the report of a robbery. OPP report that on January 24th, 2023, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Quinte West OPP responded to an alleged robbery, where it was reported that a male forced his way into a residence on Lorne Avenue in Trenton and assaulted the homeowner with a metal pipe.

Police say the victim required medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries. The accused fled the scene and the OPP Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) responded to assist. Officers were able to locate and arrest the accused a short time later.

As a result of the investigation and pursuit, 29-year-old Shawn Chamber from Trenton has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Robbery with Violence

- Break and Enter

- Uttering Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm

- Assault with a Weapon

- Fail to Comply with Probation Order

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville at a later date.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray