29-year-old Brockville resident charged in child sexual exploitation investigation

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police Child Sexual Exploitation Unit, the OPP Digital Forensics Unit, and Brockville Police Service have arrested and charged Matt Blair following an investigation.

On July 5th, police executed a search warrant on a home in the City of Brockville, and seized several electronic devices.

After a thorough investigation, 29-year-old Matt Blair, was arrested and charged with the following:

Possession of child pornography

Making available child pornography

Blair was held for a bail hearing.

Children are our most valuable and precious members of society. Many victims of child sexual abuse are so young that they cannot tell their story. Every time an image or video depicting that abuse is shared, that child is re-victimized. Members of the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit will continue to pursue individuals who exploit children on the Internet.

Anyone wanting to make a difference is encouraged to go to www.protectchildren.ca and download the "Child Sexual Abuse - It Is Your Business" brochure from the Canadian Center for Child Protection. This is an important first step that can save a child.

Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this investigation or if you have information regarding internet child exploitation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Reporting information may also be made on the internet through www.cybertip.ca.