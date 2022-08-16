29-year-old man charged with drug possession in Brockville, Ont.

A Brockville man has been charged with drug possession after police responded to a disturbance call on August 12th near Perth Street.

OPP say the 29-year-old was intoxicated and wielding a weapon, in a non-threatening manner.

The man was arrested for intoxication and charged with drug possession after police found him carrying crystal meth.

The man is facing two charges, one for breaching his probation, and the other for possession.

- With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink