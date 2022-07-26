29-year-old Pembroke man charged after domestic assault

The Upper Ottawa Valley Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has arrested one person after reports of a domestic dispute.

On July 23, 2022, just after 5:00 p.m., officers responded to a call about a suspected altercation in the City of Pembroke. One person was arrested and transported to the Detachment.

During the investigation, officers were able to locate cannabis, speed, crack cocaine, cocaine, and MDMA, as well as a large quantity of cash on the accused.

As a result, a 29-year-old man from Pembroke was charged with:

possession of a controlled substance schedule I for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

possession of a controlled substance schedule I for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

possession of a controlled substance schedule I for the purpose of trafficking (crystal methamphetamine)

possession of a controlled substance schedule III for the purpose of trafficking (MDMA)

possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

spousal assault

failure to comply with probation order

The man is not being identified to protect the identity of the victim.