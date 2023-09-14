29th Annual Lyndhurst Turkey Fair returns this weekend

Coming to Lyndhurst on Saturday, September 16th, 2023, the 29th Annual Lyndhurst Turkey Fair is taking place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Organizers say those interested in crafts, games, vintage cars, foods, canoe rides, helicopter tours, or live entertainment should make their way to the fair this weekend.

There will be an expected 6000 visitors and it's an event for everyone of all ages.

Locals are being advised that the Furnace Falls boat launch and several streets in Lyndhurst will be affected by closures or restrictions during the Turkey Fair.

More information is available at https://www.lyndhurstseeleysbaychamber.ca/lyndhurstturkeyfair.htm

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray