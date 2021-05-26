$3,000 worth of hair removal products stolen at west-end Shoppers Drug Mart

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a male and female suspect in the theft of nearly $3,000 work of hair removal items from a Shoppers Drug Mart in the west-end.

Police say around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday, two suspects took nine Foreo hair removal products valued at around $300 each and left the store without making an attempt to purchase the items.

The incident was captured on surveillance video at the Cataraqui Centre Shoppers Drug Mart located on 945 Gardiners Rd.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Rick Poirier at rpoirier@kingstonpolice.ca or at 549-4660 ext. 6268.