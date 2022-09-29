3 Eastern Ontario hospitals soon getting Epic Health Information Systems

On November 5th, the new 'Epic health information system' will be launched at Deep River & District Hospital (DRDH), Kemptville District Hospital (KDH) and Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH). Training is now underway as staff and physicians prepare for a new way of caring for patients.

"November 5th is just over a month away and we will be ready," said Frank J. Vassallo, KDH's CEO. "Our teams have been working tirelessly to train and prepare for Epic. They see the benefits first-hand."

'Epic' is a powerful digital health information system that uses the latest technology to securely store, organize, and access patient records.

"The new Epic system will support both patients and their care providers," noted Janna Hotson, the CEO of DRDH. "Simply put, patients will get better access to their own health information and more seamless care from their providers."

The three hospitals will now become part of a digital network of nine hospitals in the Ottawa region using the world-class health information system.

"Epic replaces the current hospital information systems made up of multiple electronic and paper-based systems containing different parts of a patient's health record," added Cholly Boland, CEO of WDMH. "Epic gives the patient's care team the information they need at their fingertips and is proven to reduce wait times, length of stay in the hospital, and readmission."

Another benefit of Epic is the private MyChart portal. Patients will have their health story at their fingertips, anytime, anywhere. MyChart subscribers can see their medical history, diagnostic test results, upcoming appointments, lists of allergies and medications, and even educational materials.

As part of the planning process, each hospital will be reducing some services at the time of launch to ensure that staff have time to care for each patient while learning to use of the new system. More details will be provided on the hospital websites and social media channels leading up to November 5th. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

