$3 million boost to help Renfrew County's tourism industry

The tourism group that covers Renfrew County is receiving a $3 million boost to help safely welcome back visitors and recover following two years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

The federal government has announced that Ontario's Highland Tourism Organization will receive $3 million in funding to distribute to tourism-oriented businesses and organizations through non-repayable contributions.

Information on how to apply for support will be available on the group's website.

The funding is part of $68.5 million in total funding through the Tourism Relief Fund.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle