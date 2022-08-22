3 oz. drugs seized during search warrant in Brockville, Ont.

Brockville Police have arrested two individuals following a search warrant on a home in Brockville.

On August 18, police searched two separate units in a building on King St. E. During the search, a 63-year-old male and a 54-year-old female were arrested and charged. Officers located approximately 3 oz. of drugs including cocaine, crack cocaine, and crystal meth.

Police also located drug paraphernalia including scales and packaging materials, over $1000.00 in cash, and weapons including a switchblade and stun gun.

Both individuals were held in custody for a bail hearing. The woman was charged with possession of cocaine for trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, and prohibited weapon,

The man was charged with possession of crack cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with release orders.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capleoa