3 people arrested after OPP solve power tool theft investigation

Members of the Central Hastings Detachment and Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged three people following the execution of a warrant that recovered approximately $10,000 in stolen tools. The incident took place on January 12th, 2023, Central Hastings OPP and CSCU, assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine Unit executed a search warrant on Woods Drive, in the Township of Stirling-Rawdon.

The warrant was part of an ongoing investigation in which both Quinte West OPP and Northumberland OPP responded to similar calls involving the theft of power tools from enclosed trailers at construction sites. Three people were arrested and charged as a result of this investigation.

32-year-old David Mantifel from Stirling-Rawdon was charged with the following offences:

- Fail to comply with release order - two counts

- Theft Over $5000 - three counts

- Theft Under $5000

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

- Mischief Under $5,000 - five counts

- Driving While Under Suspension

- Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor

- Have Care or Control of Vehicle or Boat with Cannabis Readily Available

33-year-old Chantelle Barnsley, also from Stirling-Rawdon was arrested and faces the following charges:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

- Resist Peace Officer

- Permit Unlicensed Person to Drive Motor Vehicle

Finally, 42-year-old Samuel Kosh from Tweed was charged with the following offences:

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

- Fail to Comply with Probation - two counts

The accused parties were remanded into custody for a Bail Hearing on January 16th, 2023, at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville. OPP warns that this follows a similar incident in December 2022 in which approximately $70,000 worth of stolen tools were recovered from the same location. Central Hastings OPP is warning contractors, that leaving an enclosed trailer at a job site location can put them at risk of being the victim of theft.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray