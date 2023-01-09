3 people charged after OPP recover stolen vehicle in Madoc, Ont

On January 6, 2023, around 1:45 a.m., the Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), assisted by the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine Unit located a stolen motor vehicle and its occupants in the Township of Madoc.

The incident took began when Central Hastings OPP received information that the stolen motor vehicle headed northbound on Highway 62 after fleeing an incident involving Belleville Police Service. Central Hastings OPP located the vehicle and observed footwear impressions leading away from the involved motor vehicle.

Members of the Central Hastings OPP Detachment, along with the OPP Emergency Response Team and OPP Canine unit successfully tracked the involved parties. 38-year-old Daniel Foley from Peterborough was arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Dangerous Operation

- Theft Under $5000

- Break and Enter

- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000

- Operation while Prohibited - six counts

While 36-year-old Sherry Tremblay from Quinte West and 34-year-old Sabrina Trembly from Belleville were also arrested and face charges of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray