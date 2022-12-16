3 people charged with drug trafficking, Kingston

Kingston Police say a months-long investigation has led to three people arrested, all facing a slew of drug trafficking and firearm-related offenses.

Police arrested the 3 people on Dec. 9, who were found to be supplying Febtabyl and cocaine across the region.

36-year-old Adam Young, 29-year-old Rosevelt Rush, and 24-year-old Kendra Martin are all now facing 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance for trafficking purposes.... as well as proceeds obtained by crime.

Rush is also facing 11 firearm offenses. When he was arrested he was carrying a loaded 45-caliber pistol, and after the full investigation, he faces charges of possession of prohibited weapons, concealed weapons, careless storage of firearms, and weapons dangerous to public safety.

All 3 are being held in custody pending a bail hearing.