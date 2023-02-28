3 young people charged with inciting hatred vandalizing a commercial property

The Lanark County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid charges against three young people following a mischief incident. Police report that the incident of vandalism took place at about 7:50 p.m. on the evening of February 25th, 2023.

OPP report that officers responded to reports of a group of young people vandalizing a commercial property in the Town of Carleton Place. Officers at the scene were able to locate and arrest three individuals a short time later.

As a result, a 15-year-old and two 13-year-olds have been charged with one count each of Mischief under $5000 and Public Incitement of Hatred. Police say the accused are all scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Perth at a later date.

If someone witnesses anyone defacing property or observes suspicious behaviour, they can contact local detachments of the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If the caller wishes to remain anonymous, they can contact Lanark County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray