30-hour Telethon donates $320,000 towards Palliative Care

On November 16, Bruce Wylie and Wayne Blackwell, co-chairs of the 30-Hour Telethon for Palliative Care, presented Brockville General Hospital (BGH) with a cheque for $320,000. The money was raised from the 39th annual telethon, held in February 2022, with funds in support of BGH’s Palliative Care program.

"Our community is a pioneer in Ontario for introducing an innovative, integrated, and community-supported model of care to meet the needs of patients at end-of-life and their families," said Blackwell. "Today, we are presenting a cheque in the amount of $320,000 - record amount - to BGH in support of continuation of this outstanding service throughout Leeds and Grenville."

Nick Vlacholias, President and CEO, many staff from the Palliative Care program, and Lee Pigeau, Executive Director of the Brockville and District Hospital Foundation say they were happy to accept the donation.

"You make a difference in people’s lives," Wylie spoke to the group about his recent personal experience with the program during his mother’s final days. "You provide an excellent service to patients, and to the families who are grieving."

"Thank you to Wayne, Bruce and the many volunteers of the Telethon," shared Vlacholias. "The ongoing, generous community support allows us to care for our friends, families, and neighbours living with life-limiting illnesses."

They now look forward to the 40th Annual 30-Hour Palliative Care Telethon which is scheduled for February 25 and 26, 2023.

