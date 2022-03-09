300 grams of tobacco, 570 grams of marijuana seized at Collins Bay Institution
Correctional Service Canada says contraband and unauthorized items were seized at Collins Bay Institution.
CSC says the seizure happened on March 2nd.
Two packages were seized thanks to what the CSC says was the result of the vigilance of staff members.
Items seized include 300 grams of tobacco, 570 grams of marijuana, 103 grams of shatter (cannabis extract), 2 lighters and cell phones and accessories.
CSC says they believe the items were dropped in via a drone.
