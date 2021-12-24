31 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
A noticeable jump in new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County.
31 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the region.
The number of known active cases in the region has now shot up to 85.
In the latest case summary update, four people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.
There are four active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, three at schools, and one at a workplace.
Brockville Police investigating break and enter on Water St.Police allege that the suspect was attempting to steal a tool bench, lawn mower, extension ladder, medical chair, propane tanks and multiple power tools. They also say the suspect was in possession of a substance believed to be fentanyl.
Motor vehicle collision leads to impairment charge in South FrontenacThe Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police say a single-vehicle collision in South Frontenac has lead to an impairment.
Over 200 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting over 200 new cases of COVID-19. 201 new cases are being reported.
Marijuana, cocaine, and shatter seized at Collins Bay InstitutionCorrectional Services Canada seized contraband and unauthorized items at the Collins Bay Institution.
Brockville Police charge man after reported shoplifting at Shoppers Drug MartBrockville Police have charged a man with theft after a report of shoplifting at a Shoppers Drug Mart.
41-year-old man arrested in Arnprior bank robberyOntario Provincial Police are investigating a robbery in the Town of Arnprior.
Revised Maple View Lodge expansion approvedA revised plan to expand the Maple View Lodge to 192 beds has been approved.
OPP warn of Card-Not-Present frauds in the Ottawa ValleyOntario Provincial Police are warning Ottawa Valley businesses of fraudsters targetting them.
78 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 78 new cases of COVID-19.