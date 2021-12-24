31 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

A noticeable jump in new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County.

31 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the region.

The number of known active cases in the region has now shot up to 85.

In the latest case summary update, four people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.

There are four active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, three at schools, and one at a workplace.