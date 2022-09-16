31-year-old Brockville man facing multiple domestic charges

A 31-year-old local resident is facing multiple domestic charges after police were called to an apartment complex in the city's north end Wednesday Night.

Just before 11:00 p.m., Brockville Police received calls from residents in the north end reporting a man and a woman who were arguing in the parking lot of the complex.

While on the phone with police, the caller watched the man and woman leave in separate vehicles. While officers were speaking with the witness at the scene, they received a second call from a frantic female who was one of the people involved in the disturbance.

The woman said she and the couple's one-year-old child, who was also in the car, were being followed by her common-law husband and child's father. Communicators kept her on the phone until she was able to drive herself safely to the police station.

During an interview with police, the woman told officers of an earlier incident which took place inside the apartment. She alleged her husband had assaulted her, caused damage to property, and prevented her from leaving with her child.

As a result of the investigation, her husband was located a short time later and arrested without incident.

He is set to appear for a bail hearing in Brockville. The 25-year-old woman suffered minor injuries, while her one-year-old child did not suffer any injuries.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa



