31-year-old charged with 8 offences following domestic dispute investigation

A Petawawa resident is facing serious domestic-related Criminal Code (CC) charges after an incident on the afternoon of January 7th, 2023. Officers from the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say they responded to a domestic dispute involving a two-vehicle collision in the east end of Pembroke.

The accused individual was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after coming into contact with one of the involved vehicles. As a result of this incident, a 31-year-old individual has been arrested and charged with the following offences:

- Dangerous operation of a conveyance

- Mischief under $5000

- Intimidation - two counts

- Criminal harassment - two counts

- Uttering threats - two counts

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing and remains in custody until their next appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Pembroke on January 11, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray