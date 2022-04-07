319 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A

The KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 319 new high-risk cases of COVID-19 in the region.

Known active high-risk cases in the region is at at 673.

Eight people are in the hospital with the virus, three people are in the intensive care unit, two people are on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, nearly 93 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 89 per cent have two doses.

Of those eligible for a third dose, nearly 69 per cent have a booster shot.