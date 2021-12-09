32 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Leeds, Grenville & Lanark

A big increase in COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.

The health unit is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

17 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 15 new cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases has shot up to 60.

Of the known active cases, 48 cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 11 are in Lanark, and one is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

One more person is in the hospital with the virus. Four people are now in the hospital with the virus. Two of them are in the intensive care unit.