32 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
20 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 12 cases were added from the previous days.
Known active cases in the region is at 121.
Of the known active cases, 92 cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, and 29 cases are in Lanark.
Two people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit.
-
Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark reports 44 new COVID-19 cases44 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.
-
Man wanted on domestic related chargesKingston Police and members of the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad are looking to locate a man wanted on numerous domestic related charges.
-
Lumber Kings vs. Canadians game postponed due to pending COVID-19 testThe Central Canada Hockey League has announced it's postponing Friday's game between the Pembroke Lumber Kings and the Carleton Place Canadians.
-
Bath, Ont. man charged after child sexual exploitation investigationThe Lennox and Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have arrested and charged a man after a child sexual exploitation investigation.
-
Three new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyThree new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
KFL&A Public Health reports 198 new COVID-19 cases198 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the region Thursday.
-
Kingston Frontenacs games postponed due to COVID-19 protocolsKingston Frontenacs games scheduled for Friday and Sunday have been postponed.
-
St. Lawrence College announces adjustments to start of winter semesterWith the increase of COVID-19 cases in the region, St. Lawrence College has announced it will be adjusting how courses are delivered for the first few weeks of the winter semester.
-
Queen's University, St. Lawrence College adjust start of winter term as COVID-19 cases riseQueen's University says most of the Winter 2022 academic activities will be delivered remotely until the end of reading week on Feb. 28.