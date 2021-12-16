32 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 32 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

20 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 12 cases were added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region is at 121.

Of the known active cases, 92 cases are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, and 29 cases are in Lanark.

Two people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit.