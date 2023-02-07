32-year-old arrested following stabbing in Quinte West, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a male following the report of a stabbing. Police report that on February 4th, 2023 at approximately 1:30 a.m. officers from Quinte West OPP responded to a disturbance at a residence.
Officers arrived at the scene where one person was reportedly suffering from apparent stab wounds. Police report that the victim required medical attention for the non-life-threatening injuries due to the stab wounds.
Police continued to arrest the other person that was at the home at the time. As a result, the 32-year-old from Quinte West was charged with assault with a weapon. The person arrested was held in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
