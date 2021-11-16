32-year-old charged after stolen camper van recovered

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 32-year-old after a stolen camper van was recovered in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.

On Monday, November 8, members of the Killaloe Detachment of the OPP responded to reports of a stolen camper van. As a result of the investigation, 32-year-old Robert Smoke, of Barrie, has been charged with the following offences:

- Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent

- Drive Motor Vehicle, No Plates

- Drive Motor Vehicle, No License

Smoke is scheduled to appear in court December 8.