$325K raised for Brockville Hospital through 30th Annual Palliative Care Tournament

"What a tremendous result for the 30th Annual Friends of Palliative Care Tournament raising $325,000," remarked Dave Publow, co-chair for the Friends of Palliative Care Golf Tournament. "With 270 golfers and numerous sponsors, a tremendous day of fun and friendship was had at the Brockville Country Club. Thanks to our Friends for this massive fund-raising effort in support of the Palliative Care Service at Brockville General Hospital."

Jim Cooper, event co-chair, added "It is very heartwarming to see what an exceptional group of volunteers, staff and incredibly generous people can do to bring our community together for the benefit of our community."

The event had a split tee start to accommodate the 270 golfers who showcased their skills and sportsmanship on the course. It featured exciting contests, including the Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin competitions, creating an atmosphere of friendly rivalry and camaraderie. The event even had a hole-in-one winner.

Over the past 30 years, the Friends of Palliative Care Golf Tournament has raised over $4 million dollars, all in support of the Palliative Care Program at BGH. These funds are dedicated to improving the lives of patients and families facing serious illness through palliative care services.

The Brockville and District Hospital Foundation says they are immensely grateful to the event planning committee and volunteers for their unwavering commitment, which has contributed to the continued success of this event.

"We are going to have fun in 31," Jim and Dave affirmed together.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray