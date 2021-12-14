33 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19.

31 new cases were added 24 hours before the report was released. Two new cases were added from the previous days.

Known active cases in the region is at 149.

Of the known active cases, 114 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 34 are in Lanark, and one is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Three people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit.