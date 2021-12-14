33 new cases of COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 33 new cases of COVID-19.
31 new cases were added 24 hours before the report was released. Two new cases were added from the previous days.
Known active cases in the region is at 149.
Of the known active cases, 114 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 34 are in Lanark, and one is marked as Out of Region/Unknown.
Three people are in the hospital with the virus. One person is in the intensive care unit.
-
Kingston Police looking to locate missing 14-year-oldPolice say Mya Hartwick was last seen on the evening of December 9th at several homes on Rideau St. in Kingston.
-
Take home COVID-19 tests available from participating family health care teams in KFL&AThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is offering take home COVID-19 PCR tests to patients of participating family health care teams.
-
Robbery investigation in PembrokeOntario Provincial Police of the Upper Ottawa Valley are investigating a robbery at a restaurant in Pembroke.
-
359 new cases of COVID-19 in KFL&A since FridayThe KFL&A Public Health Unit is reporting 359 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.
-
Nine new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyNine new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
Over 1,500 children aged five to 11 vaccinated in Renfrew CountyThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit gave an update on the vaccine rollout for those aged five to 11.
-
Domestic dispute on Brock St. leads to assault chargeBrockville Police say a domestic dispute on Brock St. has led to an assault charge.
-
Single-vehicle rollover in North Algona WilberforceThe Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a rollover collision on Berndt Rd in the Township of North Algona Wilberforce.
-
96 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark since FridayThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a total of 96 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday.