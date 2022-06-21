33-year-old charged with impaired driving after entering Ottawa River

Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a Laurentian Valley Township resident after a car entered the Ottawa River from Drive-In Road.

On June 18th, officers responded to reports of a single vehicle crash at around 3:00 a.m., where they found the lone occupant of the vehicle outside of the car. The man was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After administering a roadside screening test, 33-year-old Jesse Nathan Baker is charged with Operation while impaired, and blood alcohol concentration 80mg plus.

Baker's license was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.

He was released and expected to appear in court on July 19.