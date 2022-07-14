33-year-old charged with sexual assault in Quinte West, Ont.
The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges on a 33-year-old man following a sexual assault investigation.
On July 11, 2022, around 10:00 p.m., Quinte West OPP responded to reports of a suspicious person walking around a business on 2nd Dug Hill Road in Trenton. Officers then spoke with a resident who said the suspicious man approached them and sexually assaulted them inside the business.
Following the investigation, officers identified the man responsible, and arrested him the next day.
As a result, Joshua Genereaux, from Quinte West has been charged with:
- sexual assault
- forcible confinement
Genereaux was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice.
