33-year-old charged with sexual assault in Quinte West, Ont.

The Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police have laid charges on a 33-year-old man following a sexual assault investigation.

On July 11, 2022, around 10:00 p.m., Quinte West OPP responded to reports of a suspicious person walking around a business on 2nd Dug Hill Road in Trenton. Officers then spoke with a resident who said the suspicious man approached them and sexually assaulted them inside the business.

Following the investigation, officers identified the man responsible, and arrested him the next day.

As a result, Joshua Genereaux, from Quinte West has been charged with:

sexual assault

forcible confinement

Genereaux was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice.