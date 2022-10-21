33-year-old facing drug and weapons charges after search warrant, police say
A 33-year-old local individual is facing drug and weapons charges after police executed a search warrant on his home.
The Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant on a home on Davidson Street in the municipality of Centre Hastings.
Officers located a quantity of suspected cocaine, prohibited ammunition, and multiple restricted firearms.
As a result, 33-year-old Austin Mcnab, of Centre Hastings, has been charged with the following:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device, or ammunition
- Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition
- Possession of a schedule I substance - cocaine
- Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
- Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with
Mcnab was held in custody pending a bail hearing.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
