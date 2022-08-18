33rd annual Pikwakanagan Pow-Wow returns this weekend

The 33rd annual Pikwakanagan Pow-Wow is this weekend.

The Pow-Wow will feature a sacred fire and blessing of the grounds today (August 18), with regalia and new dancers blessed tomorrow. The main event and grand entrances will take place Saturday at noon, and Sunday at 7:00 p.m.

The Pow-Wow is a celebration of life for the First Nation people, especially for the children. Anishinabe Nimidiwin Traditional Community is hosting the Pow-Wow and Feast.

The event hopes to keep future generations strong in the cultural language, Anishinabemowin, and traditional practices.

Those planning to attend are asked to show up early for a fun weekend of celebrations. This is a ceremony, and out of respect no alcohol or drugs are allowed at the Pow-Wow. Taking photos or videos of the ceremony or honour songs is also not allowed.

The ceremony at Pikwakanaga cultural grounds is free to attend and anyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the celebration.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa