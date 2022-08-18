33rd annual Pikwakanagan Pow-Wow returns this weekend
The 33rd annual Pikwakanagan Pow-Wow is this weekend.
The Pow-Wow will feature a sacred fire and blessing of the grounds today (August 18), with regalia and new dancers blessed tomorrow. The main event and grand entrances will take place Saturday at noon, and Sunday at 7:00 p.m.
The Pow-Wow is a celebration of life for the First Nation people, especially for the children. Anishinabe Nimidiwin Traditional Community is hosting the Pow-Wow and Feast.
The event hopes to keep future generations strong in the cultural language, Anishinabemowin, and traditional practices.
Those planning to attend are asked to show up early for a fun weekend of celebrations. This is a ceremony, and out of respect no alcohol or drugs are allowed at the Pow-Wow. Taking photos or videos of the ceremony or honour songs is also not allowed.
The ceremony at Pikwakanaga cultural grounds is free to attend and anyone is welcome to come out and enjoy the celebration.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Two new COVID-19 deaths in the region reported WednesdayA COVID-19 update on Wednesday saw two new deaths in the region, this comes after two deaths were reported earlier in the week on Monday.
-
Provincial funding to the Safe Bed Program in CornwallHealth Minister Sylvia Jones announces $600,000 in funding to those struggling with mental health and addictions.
-
HMSC Oriole making a return visit to BrockvilleA unique opportunity for free public deck tours on the sail training vessel of the Royal Canadian Navy this weekend.
-
#WasteNotYGK back for Giveaway DayKingston residents will put out reusable items on their lawns this Saturday for neighbours give their items a new life.
-
'SkyHawks' parachute team to fly over Belleville and Trenton, Ont.The Canadian Armed Forces parachute team, the SkyHawks, will fly over the skies of Belleville and Trenton, Ont. on August 20 and 21.
-
Police seek assistance locating missing 16-year-old in Kingston, Ont.Kingston Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 16-year-old individual that was last seen at Kingston General Hospital.
-
Kingston Police looking to identify fraud suspectThe Kingston Police is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in fraud at a local Kingston, Ont. bank.
-
"Buy a dozen, give a dozen" local flower shop gives back to community membersA new promotion at Chahna Fai & Church Street Flowers is giving back to elderly community members at Marianhill or Miramichi Lodge by purchasing a dozen flowers for yourself.
-
Pembroke, Ont. awards water main replacement contract to Eastway ContractingThe City of Pembroke has awarded the water main replacement contract for the first phase of the project to Eastway Contracting.