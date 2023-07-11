$34,300 OTF grant provides welcoming library space for the Leeds and Thousand Islands community

The Leeds and Thousand Islands Public Library is receiving a grant from the Resilient Communities Fund to fund the creation of a maker space area at Lansdowne.

The library is receiving $34,300 from the Ontario Trillium Foundation to build a teen area with additional shelving in the children's section. The hope is that it will give people in the community improved access to programs nad events for years to come. New lounge seating was also purchased for Seeley's Bay and the Lyndhurst branches.

"These libraries empower our community, and especially our children, to learn and explore," said Steve Clark, MPP for Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes. "This grant helps ensure kids in our community will have access to the tools, resources, literature, and educational opportunities they need to succeed. I'm so proud that our government is continuing to create a more informed and empowered society for future generations."

New book return boxs are to be installed at all three locations. The library is used by a variety of community members and thanks to the grant, the library is eager to once again bring back library events, offering a welcoming nad comforting space for everyone.