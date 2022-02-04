iHeartRadio
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

COVID-19

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19. 

Known active cases in the region is at 272. 

In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, RCDHU says 26 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in the region. 

Four people are in the intensive care unit. 

There are 10 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, two of them are at hospitals, eight are at long-term care/retirement homes. 

