34 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is at 272.

In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, RCDHU says 26 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in the region.

Four people are in the intensive care unit.

There are 10 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, two of them are at hospitals, eight are at long-term care/retirement homes.