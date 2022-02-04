34 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County
The Renfrew County and District Health Unit is reporting 34 new cases of COVID-19.
Known active cases in the region is at 272.
In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, RCDHU says 26 people are in the hospital with COVID-19 in the region.
Four people are in the intensive care unit.
There are 10 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region, two of them are at hospitals, eight are at long-term care/retirement homes.
