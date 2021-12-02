34 new COVID-19 cases in KFL&A

34 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the KFL&A region.

The number of known active cases is back over 300, it's now at 304.

19 people are in the hospital with the virus, 11 of them are in the intensive care unit, six are on ventilators.

When it comes to vaccinations, over 86 per cent of the eligible population, those aged five and up, have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 82 per cent are fully vaccinated.