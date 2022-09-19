34-year-old arrested and charged in connection with suspicious incident at Winchester Public School
A 34-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges, including kidnapping, in connection with a suspicious incident at Winchester Public School on September 14, 2022.
On September 16th, just after 12:00 p.m., members of the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry detachment of the OPP, with the assistance of the Crime Unit, Ottawa OPP Highway Safety Division, and the OPP Regional Support Team, 34-year-old Joshua Meredith was arrested in connection to the suspicious person investigation on September 14, 2022.
- Meredith is facing charges of
- Kidnapping
- Abduction of a person under 14
- Criminal harassment - watch and beset
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Flight from police officer (x2)
Meredith is currently being held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
-
Affordable housing meeting to address urgent need in Pembroke, Ont.The second of a series of five town hall meetings in the area takes place on September 27 in Pembroke, where more than a thousand families are currently on a 7 to 10-year wait list for affordable housing.
-
Ace of spades "caught" in PRH Catch the Ace LotteryThe Pembroke Regional hospital has announced the winner of the progressive jackpot, Catch the Ace, in support of the Pembroke Regional Hospital Foundation's Cancer Care Campaign.
-
Police looking to identify person of interest in Kingston, Ont.Kingston Police are requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a man involved in a suspicious incident in downtown Kingston.
-
Repair It! returning to KFPL's Central BranchKeep your broken items out of the landfill by taking them to the Repair It! workshop in Kingston at the KFPL's Central Branch.
-
21-year-old facing impaired driving charges after colliding with house in Kingston, Ont.A 21-year-old Kingston individual is facing multiple impaired driving charges after a grey Ford F-150 pickup truck collided with an east-end residence and injured the occupants of the vehicle.
-
$1.7 Million worth of cannabis seized in Madoc, Ont.The Central Hastings detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has seized nearly $1.7 million worth of illicit cannabis in Madoc, Ont.
-
Sustainable tourism at upcoming OH! Tourism SummitThe focus on responsible and sustainable tourism is the theme of the upcoming OH! Tourism Summit & Annual General Meeting coming up in November.
-
Bancroft OPP investigating fatal collisionThe Bancroft Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is continuing to investigate a fatal collision east of Bancroft, Ontario.
-
One person charged following theft from Quinte West businessThe Quinte West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid charges following an investigation into a theft from a local business.