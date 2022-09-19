34-year-old arrested and charged in connection with suspicious incident at Winchester Public School

A 34-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges, including kidnapping, in connection with a suspicious incident at Winchester Public School on September 14, 2022.

On September 16th, just after 12:00 p.m., members of the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry detachment of the OPP, with the assistance of the Crime Unit, Ottawa OPP Highway Safety Division, and the OPP Regional Support Team, 34-year-old Joshua Meredith was arrested in connection to the suspicious person investigation on September 14, 2022.

Meredith is facing charges of

Kidnapping

Abduction of a person under 14

Criminal harassment - watch and beset

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Flight from police officer (x2)

Meredith is currently being held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa