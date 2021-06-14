34-year-old man charged in Montreal St. shooting

Kingston Police have arrested a 34-year-old local man in relation to the weekend shooting on Montreal St.

Police say the shooting occurred on the morning following an altercation in the area of Montreal St. and Highway 401.

A 40-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries from injuries not related to a gunshot wound.

Police say after an investigation, the suspect was located in a vehicle travelling on Sir John A. Macdonald Blvd near Norman Rogers Dr.

A "high risk traffic stop" was conducted and the suspect was subsequently arrested.

34-year-old William Bryant faces multiple weapon and drug charges.