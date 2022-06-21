$35,000 won in Spring Lotto for Healthcare

The 2nd annual online Spring Lotto for Healthcare did not disappoint, raising $133,900 for the Pembroke Regional Hospital (PRH) Foundation’s Cancer Care Campaign!

The grand prize draw was held Thursday and live-streamed to Facebook from RG Dick Plummer Marine. Krista St. Louis was named the grand prize winner, and excitedly opted to take the $35,000 cash prize over the 2022 Princecraft Pontoon boat.

“We would like to say a big thank you to all the incredible local sponsors for all of their support and for helping to make this possible; Rossow’s Home Hardware, The Brick Pembroke, Mark Ryan-Via Capitale, GSX Experience, McCarthy Fuel & Propane, Petawawa Toyota, Jp2G Consulting, Chad Cliché Professional Drywall, Perri-Rae Boell & Associates – The Co-operators, Lindsey Cupelli – The Mortgage Advisors, Dunbar Home Inspections, RG Dick Plummer Marine, Ben Hokum & Son and MyFM,” said Leigh Costello, PRHF Community Fundraising Specialist.

In addition to the grand prize draw, seven Early Bird Draws were also held as follows:

Early Bird #1 - $,1000 cash prize, won by Mireille Guay

Early Bird #2 - Outdoor Patio Package, won by Line Coutu

Early Bird #3 - $1,000 cash prize, won by Arthur Henry

Early Bird #4 - Apple Package, won by Margarita Lianeri

Early Bird #5 - $1,000 cash prize, won by Aiden Perkins

Early Bird #6 - Shopping spree at the Brick, won by Erin Halliday

Early Bird #7 - $1,000 cash prize, won by Barry Davidson

Donations to the PRH Foundation are welcome at any time by calling (613) 732-2811, extension 7408 or visiting the PRHF website at www.prhfoundation.com.