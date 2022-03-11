35 new cases of COVID-19 in Renfrew County

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit reporting 35 new cases of COVID-19.

Known active cases in the region is at 92.

In the latest case summary update released on Thursday, RCDHU says 10 people are in the hospital with the virus, no one is in the intensive care unit.

There are a total of eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region.

Three are at retirement homes, two are long-term care homes, two are at congregate living facilities and one is at a hospital.